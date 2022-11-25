 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fond du Lac area man dies in car accident

TOWN OF TRENTON – A 21-year-old man from the Fond du Lac area died after the driver allegedly tried to flee from a Dodge County Sheriff Deputy around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a speeding car on Highway C near Highway 151, about 3 to 4 miles south of Waupun. The deputy turned around to attempt to stop the car, but it had accelerated away. About one minute later, the deputy came upon the car, which had crashed into a tree adjacent to the roadway. Deputies manually extricated the driver from the severely damaged car and immediately began lifesaving actions. However, the driver was later pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the car.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, District 3 (Fond du Lac).

