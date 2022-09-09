Fond du Lac man charged with recording teenage coworkers while using restroom

JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Fond du Lac man made his initial appearance in court charged with using his phone to record teenage girls while they were using the bathroom at a Lomira farm.

Roberto Perez Cardoza is charged with a felony count of invading privacy – using a surveillance device on someone under the age of 18 and invading privacy – viewing or broadcasting an individual’s genitals. Both offenses are class I felonies, which each could result in 1 1/2 years in prison and two years of extended supervision for each county.

Perez Cardoza appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim, who set a $300 cash bond with conditions that Perez Cardoza does not have direct or indirect contact or communications with the victims, their residence, families or workplace. He may not have contact with Mueller Farms, Lomira, were the alleged situation occurred.

According to the criminal complaint:

The owner of the farm contacted law enforcement Wednesday to report that two of his female employees were recorded by a phone in a bathroom on the farm. The victims believed that Perez Cardoza, who was also employed at the farm, was the suspect.

The owner said he believed the incident had occurred on Monday night when the victims had gone into the bathroom to change their clothes. The phone that was recording them was fund under the sink and hidden in shoes. One of the victims said she believed that it was the same phone she saw Perez Cardoza using.

Perez Cardoza told law enforcement that he had worked at the farm for about three months. Perez Cardoza admitted to leaving his phone in the bathroom to charge it, but denied using it to take video. Perez Cardoza granted permission to look through his phone. Law enforcement did not find any questionable photos on his phone until they found a secondary lock screen. Multiple videos from the locker room and bathroom were found on the phone.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Oct. 13.