Fond du Lac man found guilty of holding nurse hostage while he was in jail

JUNEAU – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges including holding a nurse hostage when he was being housed in Dodge County Jail and urging another woman to contact the nurse and persuade the nurse not to testify against him.

Travis Bruemmer, 34, currently being housed in Columbia Correctional Institution, entered into a plea agreement with the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office where he entered pleas to the three open cases against him in Dodge County.

Bruemmer entered no contest pleas to a felony count of robbery with threat of force, felony count of false imprisonment, felony count of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony count of battery by a prisoner, and felony intimidation of a witness.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow found Bruemmer guilty and scheduled a telephone scheduling conference on Jan. 26.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bruemmer, who was being housed in the Dodge County Jail after being charged with felonies including robbery, was in contact with a health professional at Dodge County Jail May 19, 2021, when he attacked her. The health professional said Bruemmer had told her a day earlier that he did not feel he could make it through a 14-day quarantine in his cell alone.

Bruemmer allegedly admitted to using methamphetamines and said he did not remember attacking the health professional. He said his last memory was leaving his cell to take a shower.

Bruemmer allegedly mailed an envelope in August of 2021 to his mother and inside the envelope was an additional letter to his girlfriend. In that letter, Bruemmer asked the woman to make contact with the nurse and ask her not to show up to court and drop the charges.