Fond du Lac man headed to trial for accusation of invading teens’ privacy

  • 0

JUNEAU – A case against a 19-year-old Fond du Lac man took a step closer to trial on Wednesday when he entered a plea of not guilty to charges of using his phone to record teenage girls while they were using the bathroom at a Lomira farm.

Roberto Perez Cardoza is charged with a felony count of invading privacy – using a surveillance device on someone under the age of 18 and invading privacy – viewing or broadcasting an individual’s genitals. Both offenses are Class I felonies, which each could result in 1½ years in prison and two years of extended supervision for each county.

According to the criminal complaint:

The owner of the farm contacted law enforcement on Sept. 7 to report that two of his female employees were recorded by a phone in a bathroom on the farm. The victims believed that Perez Cardoza, who was also employed at the farm, was the suspect.

The owner said he believed the incident had occurred on the night of Sept. 5 when the victims had gone into the bathroom to change their clothes. The phone that was recording them was found under the sink and hidden in shoes. One of the victims said she believed that it was the same phone she saw Perez Cardoza using.

Perez Cardoza told law enforcement that he had worked at the farm for about three months. Perez Cardoza admitted to leaving his phone in the bathroom to charge it, but denied using it to take video. Perez Cardoza granted permission to look through his phone. Law enforcement did not find any questionable photos on his phone until they found a secondary lock screen. Multiple videos from the locker room and bathroom were found on the phone.

Roberto Perez Cardoza

Perez Cardoza 

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

