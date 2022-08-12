Food Pride creates a brat for patrons with a sweet tooth

A new brat flavor at Beaver Dam Food Pride has gotten people talking. The option of a peanut butter and chocolate chip bratwurst was added last month and appears to be a hit.

“We’ve had a lot of compliments on it,” Kim Hill said, who works the front counter of the grocery store. “Everyone seems to like the unique flavor. I guess who doesn’t like chocolate and peanut butter? My grandson definitely loves them.”

“We’ve gotten a lot of great feedback and sold quite a few of them,” said Jake Rechek, whose grandfather created the original Rechek’s brat. Jake is the sausage department manager at Food Pride and is a fourth generation sausage maker.

The grocery store has sold different flavored brats for decades now, Rechek said. They have 50 varieties they can make and keep about 20 different varieties fresh in the store at all times with an additional 15 to 20 flavors in vacuum sealed packaging frozen in the back.

“Some we don’t carry all the time because they don’t sell as well, but we still have people who ask for them,” Reckek said. The three most popular flavors — original, onion and garlic, and beer — are always available.

The idea for the new sweet flavor came from Justin Broitman, who also works in the meat department. Rechek said it started as a joke, but they decided to try it out and made a 15-pound batch of the brats and had the deli cook them up for the staff of the store.

“The employees tried them and said they turned out pretty good,” Rechek said.

All of the varieties of brats are used with high quality pork (or chicken, turkey or beef for the alternatives) and use natural hog casing, Rechek said. The peanut butter and chocolate chip brats use Hershey milk chocolate chips and Reese’s peanut butter chips.

“We add it to the original brats and added just enough of the chips so it melts and there is a taste of it in every bite,” Rechek said. “We don’t add enough where you’d be overpowered with sweetness, but you do get the flavor in every bite.”

Max Gritzmacher, who owns Food Pride with Jason Nillssen, said that he was on vacation at the time that the peanut butter and chocolate chip brats were first sold but came back tried them and liked them himself.

“New ideas drive the business,” Gritzmacher said. “Everyone is looking for something different.”

And something new is exactly what the peanut butter and chocolate chip brat is for Food Pride.