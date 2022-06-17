Ford fan retiring after lifelong career at local dealerships

COLUMBUS – Brent Krause was a child when he first got his glimpse inside of a Ford car dealership. Krause, who has worked for Ford dealerships since 1984, will be retiring at the end of the month.

“It’s been from Pintos to the electric Mustang Mach-E,” Krause said of all the changes.

In his youth, Krause would go to the Randolph Graafsma Ford on his bicycle and mill about the showroom.

“I always hung around the Ford garage as a kid,” Krause said.

During his high school years, he worked in the dealership washing cars and doing other chores. Krause said following high school, he went to Madison College for a couple of years before starting his fulltime career at Graafsma Ford on June 1, 1978.

Over the years, Krause has also worked at Ford dealerships in Beaver Dam and Middleton before being hired on at Countryside Ford in Columbus 18 years ago.

“I was grateful to have such a great place to work for such a long time,” Krause said.

There have been many changes to the industry over the years. Krause said when he began in the 1970s, you could by a new vehicle for between $8,000 and $9,000.

It isn’t the worst time to buy a vehicle, Krause said.

“In 1980, the interest rate went so high that people were paying 18% interest rates on cars,” Krause said. “You could get a vehicle, but most didn’t have the money for them, and if they did, they’d have to pay in cash to avoid the interest rates.”

One thing that has returned following the pandemic is people ordering the vehicles rather than buying them off the lot.

“When I first started, 75% of the sales were from cars that were ordered and about 25% purchased them off of the lots,” Krause said. “Over the years, people got away from doing that and started buying the cars off of the lots. Now, since the pandemic, ordering vehicles have gotten some gain.”

The pandemic also led to a reduced supply of vehicles and shipping problems, Krause said.

“You’d struggle to get enough inventory and with new cars for sure,” Krause said.

As things improve, Krause said he believes people will see more electric vehicles.

“Ford will be pushing electric vehicles,” Krause said. “The Mustang Mach-E is coming up and electric F150,” Krause said. “The electric vehicles are coming faster than people realize.”

Krause said he does not have any big plans after his retirement on June 30, which is a day after his 65th birthday.

“I just plan to rest a bit,” Krause said. “When you are in the car business you work a lot of hours. I am just glad to have some time off to relax a bit and maybe do a bit of traveling. It will be nice to have Saturdays off.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

