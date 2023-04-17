James Jansen, 58, a former member of the Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education, died in a motorcycle accident last Friday.

"Our hearts go out to Jim's family and all that have been impacted by his passing," Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said on Monday. "For many of us, words can't express the mixture of emotions we have and will continue to feel about this tragedy. Jim was an excellent board member. He was very committed to the work, always willing to share ideas and perspectives that added value to our efforts as a district, and kept what was best for the students we serve at the heart of decisions. He modeled and lived what he stood for and gave back to students and our community before, during and after his service as a board member. Jim walked the talk, and we are all better for having the opportunity to have known him."

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released Jansen’s name as the man who died on Friday night after his motorcycle collided with a payloader on Highway 33.

An initial investigation found that a 74-year-old Horicon man pulled out from a driveway and onto Highway 33 in a Volvo payloader and into the path of the westbound BMW motorcycle Jansen was riding. The motorcycle struck the payloader and then traveled into the south ditch of Highway 33 where the motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle.

Jansen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and Jansen died at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo payloader was uninjured.

Jansen along with his wife, Kari, and their four children moved to Beaver Dam in 2006. Jansen served on the school board from 2012 until 2019.

Jansen’s volunteer work included coaching soccer, basketball, baseball and fast-pitch softball. His volunteer coaching involvement included YMCA soccer and basketball, BDYBS baseball and softball, Positively Hoops basketball, BDUSC soccer, Tornados fast-pitch softball and BDHS softball. In addition to coaching, he was also a WIAA soccer referee for local high school games and refereed spring and fall club soccer games with his two sons.

