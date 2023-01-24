Former Dodge County Public Health Officer dies

Former Dodge County Public Health Officer Abigail K. Sauer died on Friday at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. She was 44.

Sauer, of Theresa, resigned on Jan. 6, 2022, after staffing the top public health position in Dodge County for almost two years during the pandemic.

“Abby is and has been a great asset to Dodge County,” Former Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said in an email at the time Sauer offered her resignation. “She was passionate in following her responsibilities of promoting public health. There is no doubt she endured significant challenges the past 18 to 20 months during the COVID pandemic. Through it all, she demonstrated her professionalism and strength in the face of uncalled-for personal attacks.”

Sauer’s memorial service is on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. Visitation will take place on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be directed to Baggin’ for a Cure (https://www.facebook.com/BagginforaCure/) or the Miller-Justman-Guelig American Legion Post #270.