JUNEAU — A 48-year-old former Horicon man was found guilty of multiple charges on Thursday for causing the death of a 50-year-old Lake Mills woman after he fell asleep at the wheel of his truck while driving down Highway 33 in the summer of 2021.

A jury took less than 40 minutes to arrive at the verdict following the three-day trial.

Daniel Bryfczynski, currently in Fond du Lac, was found guilty of the following:

felony charges of vehicular homicide;

injury by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance;

causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance;

second offense of possession of marijuana;

misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

He could face up to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision on the homicide charge alone.

The prosecution’s case centered around Bryfczynski being at fault. He had admitted to the officer that he smoked marijuana while on the boat. Benzoylecgonine, which is a major metabolite of cocaine, was found in Bryfczynski’s system following a blood draw.

The defense did not believe that the drugs would have caused the accident.

Tammy Hafenstein had just turned 50 and was out with her 11-year-old daughter when she was killed in the crash near Grove Road west of Horicon. The crash happened at 12:52 p.m. on June 16, 2021. Her daughter suffered severe injuries as well but survived the crash.

Bryfczynski had told law enforcement at the time that he was coming home after fishing and had fallen asleep while driving. Bryfczynski and his passenger were also injured in the crash.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on May 12.