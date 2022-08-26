Former Horicon man to go to trial for vehicular homicide

JUNEAU – A five-day jury trial was scheduled on Friday for a 48-year-old former Horicon man who is accused of multiple charges including vehicular homicide stemming from a crash on Highway 33 last summer.

Daniel Bryfczynski, currently in Fond du Lac, faces additional felony charges of injury by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and his second offense of possession of marijuana. Bryfczynski also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of the homicide charge, he could face up to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

A 50-year-old woman was killed in the crash near Grove Road west of Horicon that happened at 12:52 p.m. on June 16. 2021. The name of the crash victim has been withheld by authorities based upon their interpretation of Marsy’s Law, an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution meant to protect victims that was passed by voters in 2021.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bryfczynski said he was coming home after fishing and had fallen asleep while driving.

The initial investigation showed that a Buick sedan was traveling west on Highway 33 and Bryfczynski’s Ford truck traveling east and crossed the centerline striking the Buick.

The Lake Mills woman who was driving the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. A 12-year-old passenger in the Buick, also of Lake Mills, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison via LifeNet Air Methods.

Bryfczynski was the driver of the Ford and sustained serious injuries and was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by a Flight For Life helicopter. A 44-year-old passenger in the Ford, also from Horicon, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam with minor injuries.

The trial is scheduled to begin on April 10. Bryfczynski also has two motions hearings scheduled prior to the trial dates.