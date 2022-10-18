Former owner of town of Lebanon strip club sentenced for prostitution

MILWAUKEE – A man who formerly owned a town of Lebanon strip club was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on Monday for charges including acts of prostitution that occurred at the club.

Radomir Buzdum, 62, formerly of Watertown, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to use facilities in interstate commerce to carry on prostitution activity in the Eastern District of Wisconsin U.S. Court. He also must pay over $171,000 in restitution.

Timothy Miller, Watertown, who co-operated the TNT/Wild Rose has been found guilty of similar prostitution charges and is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 9.

Count one alleges that between July 2012 and January 2019, Buzdum, the owner of the club, and Miller, a former manager, conspired with each other and others to use facilities in interstate commerce to promote, manage, and carry on unlawful prostitution offenses.

According to the indictment, the purpose of the conspiracy was to generate revenue by making areas of the club for unlawful prostitution activity, including oral sex, full intercourse and fetish activities. The indictment further alleges that members of the conspiracy hired and employed dancers willing to perform sex acts, including women they knew were working for pimps, and allowed customers to use credit cards to pay for private rooms and to obtain cash back to pay dancers directly for sex acts.

Count two alleges Buzdum made and submitted materially false tax returns for Tequila Nights Inc. for tax years 2015 and 2016. According to the indictment, Buzdum was the sole shareholder of TNI, through which he operated both TNT and the Dew Drop Inn, a tavern located in Watertown.

The indictment alleges that for each year, Buzdum willfully underreported gross receipts and business income from his strip club and his tavern. Buzdum had been originally charged with two counts of tax evasion, but one of the counts was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

In a related case in 2020, Christopher Childs, Hartford, was sentenced to 27 years for federal charges of sex trafficking after bringing women to Dodge County strip clubs to prostitute themselves. The charges against Buzdum and Miller were filed in 2021.