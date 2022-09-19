Former Randolph man found guilty of three counts of possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Randolph was found guilty on Friday of three counts of possession of child pornography.

Thomas Bryant, who currently resides in the Dane County Jail, entered guilty pleas to the three felony counts. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow found him guilty and dismissed, but read into the record, two bail jumping counts.

According to the criminal complaint, officials received a CyberTip on Jan. 22 that a Kik Messenger user uploaded six videos of suspected child pornography. The videos were shared with other users or group of users.

The IP address for the user was at a residence in Randolph which led to authorities to Bryant after learning that Madison Police previously investigated Bryant for similar charges, and that he used the same email address that was used to obtain the videos.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations executed the search warrant of Bryant’s home on May 3. Bryant was located in a bathroom and denied online access to Kik Messenger. He also said he had lost his cellular phone.

However one of Bryant’s friends was at his home and gave authorities the number and the phone was found in the home. Bryant was already on bond at the time for a similar offense in Dane County. He was found guilty of two counts of possession of child pornography in Dane County in June.

Bryant’s sentencing hearing in Dodge County is Nov. 17.