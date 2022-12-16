 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Randolph man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

JUNEAU — A Dodge County judge sentenced a 36-year-old former Randolph man to 3½ years in prison and five years of extended supervision for three counts of possession of child pornography.

Thomas Bryant, who currently resides in the Dane County Jail, was found guilty of the three felony counts in September. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow found Bryant guilty and sentenced him on Friday. 

According to the criminal complaint:

Officials received a cybertip on Jan. 22 that a Kik Messenger user uploaded six videos of suspected child pornography. The videos were shared with other users or group of users.

Thomas Bryant

Bryant

The IP address for the user was a residence in Randolph which led authorities to Bryant after learning that Madison police previously investigated Bryant on similar charges, and that he used the same email address that was used to obtain the videos.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations executed the search warrant of Bryant’s home on May 3. Bryant was located in a bathroom and denied online access to Kik Messenger. He also said he had lost his cellular phone. However, one of Bryant’s friends was at his home and gave authorities the number and the phone was found in the home.

Bryant was already on bond at the time for a similar offense in Dane County. He was found guilty of two counts of possession of child pornography in Dane County in June. Bryant’s sentence will run concurrent to the sentence in Dane County. He was sentenced in July in Dane County to three years in prison.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

