Former Reeseville man charged with sexual assault of minors

JUNEAU — A 46-year-old former Reeseville man appeared in court earlier this week charged with eight felony charges related to sexually assaulting two boys.
Terry Gould’s charges include repeated sexual assault of the same child and sexual intercourse with a child. Gould could face up to 25 years in prison on each felony count against him with an additional 15 years of an extended supervision.
Gould, who currently lives in Fitchburg, made his initial appearance in court on Monday before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Gould was placed on a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that he have no direct or indirect contact or communication with the victims or their residence and no incidental contact with males under the age of 18.
According to the criminal complaint, the boys' mother contacted authorities on Oct. 17, 2021, after being told by one of the boys about the abuse that allegedly happened years prior. Both boys are now in their teens, but one of the boys said that the abuse began as early as he remembered. One of the boys confronted Gould who allegedly threatened to take his own life they told on him.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.
