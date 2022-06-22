Fort Atkinson woman found guilty of stabbing her dinner date in 2020

JUNEAU — A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was found guilty on Monday for a charge related to stabbing a man who came to her then-home in Theresa for dinner in 2020.

Michele Schacht entered a no contest plea to a felony count of first-degree reckless endangerment. Additional counts were dismissed but read into the record. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow withheld sentencing and placed Schacht on probation for five years.

As conditions of her probation, Schacht must: serve six months in jail; maintain absolute sobriety; may not have violent contact with anyone; and not contact the victim. She must undergo an AODA assessment and undergo any therapy deemed necessary.

According to the criminal complaint, a man came to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam Dec. 9, 2020, with multiple stab wounds. Dodge County Sheriff's deputies learned the man was being transported to UW Hospital in Madison soon and that he had been stabbed at a residence in Theresa.

At that time, Schacht had lived in Theresa, and the man was at her home for dinner. The man said Schacht had become upset about him being there and started punching him in the face before grabbing a large kitchen knife and stabbing him in the back of the neck, left thigh and stomach area. The neck and stomach wounds were not very deep but he was worried about the thigh area so he came to the hospital. He said he did nothing to confront her and did not know why she stabbed him.

The man was spoken to a few days later and said he had been staying with Schacht temporarily over a couple of months. They had been drinking and Schacht had been drinking hard seltzers. He said she did try to stop his bleeding after stabbing him.

According to the criminal complaint, the man said Schacht’s friend had given him a ride to the hospital. He got five stitches in his side, two in his neck and did not know how many in his leg. He said the wound in his leg came near his femoral artery. He said he believed she would have kept stabbing him if he had not grabbed the knife away from her.

Deputies went to Schacht’s apartment the night that the man was stabbed, but she did not originally answer the door. The deputies could see bloody rags or paper towel on the floor and were eventually able to get Schacht to answer the door. Schacht had blood on her clothing and was taken into custody.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

