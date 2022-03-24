Four vie for two seats on Columbus School Board

COLUMBUS – Four people are seeking to fill two vacant seats on the Columbus School Board in the April 5 spring election.

Two, 3-year seats are up for election this year which are currently held by Keith Loppnow and Mike O’Brien. Loppnow decided against running again, so the Columbus School Board will have at least one new member following the election. The other three candidates are: Chris Roelke, Joseph Hammer, and Martha Rule.

Mike O’Brien

O’Brien is a retired Columbus High School teacher, coach athletic director and assistant principal for 30 years. He has volunteered for fourth grade reading and math support and also the Columbus High School boys’ basketball team and Columbus boys and girls’ golf teams. He has been on the Columbus School Board for two terms.

“I have continued to have a sincere interest in the community of Columbus and Columbus schools,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said he feels that the impact of the COVID pandemic on learning loss and mental health are important concerns for schools and continued work and resources will be a must in those areas over the next few years.

“I would evaluate success by my observation of measured educational progress by all students over the next years,” O’Brien said, if he is re-elected.

O’Brien said he urges people to view the additions and updates to the Columbus school facilities, which will continue throughout the summer.

“Take advantage of upcoming school events to get a view at some of the additions and improvements that are done,” O’Brien said. “All of this is a part of our continued effort to build academic growth and success for all Columbus students.”

Chris Roelke

Roelke said he is running for School Board to restore academic excellence as the No. 1 priority of the district. He is a lifelong Columbus resident and volunteers with multiple community organizations: youth baseball, Boy Scouts, VFW, American Legion, and Oddfellows. Roelke served on the Church Council of Faith Lutheran Church and has been the Officer in Charge (OIC) of a 40-bed Army field hospital. Chris earned his B.S. in nursing from UW Oshkosh and has been an RN for 10 years. He is a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve with 19 years of service and two deployments. He has been an instructor at several levels in the military and tutored chemistry in college. He is married with six children, one has graduated from Columbus High School and is studying at UW-Eau Claire and five who are or will attend Columbus schools.

“I felt compelled to run as I've witnessed a decline in academic performance in the district, and it has not been addressed in a substantive manner by either the administration or most of the current board,” Roelke said. “Twenty-five years ago, Columbus School District was in the top 10% in the state in academics. We are currently 0.8% above state average. At that time we were in the top 25% in teacher retention. Now we are in the bottom 25%. We used to be a destination for parents and teachers who wanted to be in a high quality school district, unfortunately that is not the case anymore. As a parent of five children who are currently or will attend Columbus Public Schools I am 100% dedicated to getting Columbus kids back on top without taxing people out of their homes.”

Roelke said that with the current global marketplace that children have a competitive disadvantage if they are not well education.

“There are several factors that affect learning that need to be addressed as well,” Roelke said. “Teacher retention, classroom safety, parent engagement, and transparency from the administration are the factors that must improve in order to move Columbus toward achieving academic excellence.”

Roelke said success can be measured by the increase in student performance at or above grade level in reading, writing, arithmetic and civics.

“I call these the ‘four walls of education,’” Roelke said. “They are the cornerstones that our children will build on. I am a huge supporter of music, arts and sports. But a child has to be able to read to learn music, art is geometry (math), sports are an addition to civic life. The academic foundation is the most important and should be the primary focus.”

Roelke said he is a huge supporter of the improvements in the buildings.

“Communities that invest in their schools thrive,” Roelke said. “Now that the physical updates are taken care of, it is time to have a laser-like focus on recruiting, training, and keeping the best classroom staff talent. As every parent and a lot of grandparents learned over the past two years, children learn best in the classroom. Teachers and staff should be honored, appreciated and empowered. Additionally, parent’s concerns should be addressed and not ignored.”

Joseph Hammer

Hammer has lived in Columbus 42 years. He is married to Terri, and they raised four children who are now adults. He recently retired from Columbus Water & Light after 42 years of service. He is an active member of St. Jerome Parish. He enjoys traveling and peaceful outings at Devil’s Lake.

“I believe we all have a responsibility, be it a parent or taxpayer, to make sure the educational system is providing the best possible education to the children,” Hammer said.

Hammer said his biggest concern that he would like the board to address is the retention rate of the teachers and staff within the district.

“We need to retain good teachers to maintain academic excellence in our schools,” Hammer said. “Education is not about the buildings, but the integrity of the teachers and mentors within the buildings.”

Hammer said he will use the data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction yearly report cards that use a variety of factors to grade districts throughout the state.

Hammer said he believes listening to the concerns and suggestions from others is important as well.

“It is important that the School Board holds periodic listening sessions to hear the concerns of parents and taxpayers, but also the concerns of students and teachers” Hammer said.

Martha Rule

Rule grew up in Columbus and returned with her husband to raise their family. She works as an auto claim investigator for American Family. She also volunteered with local groups and served on the Columbus Aquatic Center Board. Currently she helps with the Columbus Community Garden.

Rule said she decided to run for a position on the board for several reasons.

“I am motivated to help by the example of others who have given their time or spent their careers dedicated to our district,” Rule said. “I offer a parent’s perspective to support educators. At work I gather evidence to make the best decision and I would apply that skill.”

Rule said one of her biggest focuses if she becomes a School Board member is improving the classroom experience for staff and students.

“I would address it by working to get feedback directly from teachers,” Rule said. “I would support their needs while including my real-time perspective as a parent of kids currently attending our schools when talking with administration.”

There are many tools to measure the success of the district, Rule said, including: readiness reports, Wisconsin Report Cards, Forward exams, and others.

“All offer some metrics,” Rule said. “I would use both those proven methods as well as less measurable but still tangible things like community culture, community engagement and student pride to assess how things are going.”

Rule said she is a strong advocate for public education and will find common ground with others.

“I will support financially responsible decisions that benefit all our students,” Rule said. “I will follow community priorities as a roadmap, and I’ll look for sustainable solutions for the future.”

