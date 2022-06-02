Fox Lake approves summer road projects

FOX LAKE – Contracts for local street projects were approved Wednesday night by the Fox Lake City Council. All of the contracts were competitively bid, with the lowest bid accepted.

“All of these projects are slated for completion this summer,” said City Administrator Kelly Crombie, indicating that they may vary in duration depending on the condition of each road.

Projects and contractors include:

• Scott Construction, $69,272 for asphalt chip sealing on Forest Street from the southwest end to Wigwam Street; Forest from Wigwam to Seminary; Wigwam from Forest to Weed; Seminary from Forest to Weed; Jansen from State to its end; Second from Trenton to Water; Second from Water to West Crocker; Davis from West Crocker to Cherry; Davis from Cherry to Green; West Cordelia from Rosedale to College; and West Cordelia from College to State.

• Northeast Asphalt, $71,725 for asphalt removal and replacement on Rechek Circle Drive and Seminary Street from Weed Street to its end.

• Kartechner Brothers, $49,759 for asphalt removal and replacement on Second Street from West Crocker Street to Cherry Street.

A public hearing on Class A and Class B liquor licenses was opened and closed with one comment. Fox Lake Police Chief Jim Rohr stated, “There were no problems with any of the applicants.”

Liquor licenses were approved for:

• Class A retailer’s liquor license for the sale of fermented malt beverages, Dollar General Store.

• Class A retailer’s liquor license for the sale of fermented malt beverages and intoxicating liquors, Fish Tales Bait & Liquor and for Kwik Trip Inc.

• Class B retailer’s liquor license for the sale of fermented malt beverages and intoxicating liquors, Benz Group, Copper Tap, LeRoy Meats of Horicon, Marci’s on Main, American Legion Post 521, Jeff Tappy, Spirits on State and James Zindars.

Cigarette and tobacco product retail licenses were approved for Dollar General Store, Fish Tales Bait & Liquor, Kwik Trip 367, Spirits on State Street and Snapper’s Sports Bar.

Also, a resolution was approved congratulating Fox Lake Golf Club on its 100th anniversary and declaring June 11 as Fox Lake Golf Club Day in the City of Fox Lake.

“In order for Fox Lake to grow we need to have activities to bring people into the community,” said Mayor Tom Bednarek. “We need to have things for our residents to do and enjoy, and the golf course is certainly one of our big attractions. Thank you Dennis (Hollnagel) for all you do out at the club, and for the community.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.