FOX LAKE — The city of Fox Lake is beginning a unique program this summer to offer local businesses a chance to gain notice by sponsoring the fees to enter the Fox Lake pool several days this summer.

There are already 22 free days to use the Fox Lake pool this year.

“We were looking at ways to support the community and the pool,” Fox Lake City Administrator Kelly Crombie said. “It is a great way to get people involved and also to come out and use the pool.”

The pool opens on June 3. The first day when the pool is free to use is June 5. Crombie said the city council approved the list of days that could have sponsors but more may be added after the May 3 council meeting after businesses have shown interest in supporting the free pool days.

The businesses that have offered sponsorship at this point are: Karavan, The Boathouse, Ballweg Real Estate, On Lake Time, Global Tech, Jen-Ter, Ergo Bank, Saint John’s Church and School, Sallie Tomato, Salon 311, Karen’s Hip Hop Diner, Fox Lake Preservation Organization, QBS Law, Smedema Trucking, Fox Lake American Legion, Quade Real Estate, Fox Lake Public Library, Leroy Meats, Anything and Everything Home Maintenance, State Street Pizza, and Global Tech.

The dates the pool will be open for free are:

June 5, 10, 14, 21, 23-24, 27, 30

July 7, 12, 14-16, 18, 21, 23, 27

Aug. 2, 5, 9, 11, 18

If the pool has to be closed for the entire day, Crombie said the businesses would be able to choose a different date or get their money back. However, the businesses may have representatives at the pool on their sponsoring dates.

“Whether you are from Fox Lake, Beaver Dam, Randolph, it doesn’t matter,” Crombie said. “You’ll have free admission.”

The free dates will also be listed on the City of Fox Lake Facebook page, posted at the pool itself and the YMCA of Dodge County will have the information.

“It will be a good thing to bring people into Fox Lake,” Crombie said. “They can stop and get an ice cream or do some other shopping.”

The capacity of the pool is 360 patrons with the daily rates being free for ages 3 and under, $5 for ages 4 and older and $3 for adults 60 and older. Those coming to the pool after 5 p.m. pay $2.

