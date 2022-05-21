Fox Lake considers food trucks: Request prompts council feedback

FOX LAKE – Food trucks are rolling into cities around the area, and Fox Lake may be no exception.

The Fox Lake City Council debated the possibility Wednesday night at City Hall. The owner of Jose Taco has requested permission to set up in Fox Lake, prompting possible action.

City Administrator Kelly Crombie summarized, “I don’t think we have an ordinance that would allow me to say that they’re not allowed in the city at all.”

“So if there is an interest in further regulating food trucks, you would have to enact an ordinance or some type of permitting process, or conditional use, or some other type of regulation we don’t currently have on the books to address that issue,” Crombie said.

The council had earlier indicated a preference for not allowing food trucks on city property, such as parks or on city streets. The trucks could, perhaps, park on private property if a permit could be obtained from the city.

“I know at Karavan Trailer (a local manufacturer) from time to time the Legion does lunches for them up there,” said Ald. John Mund. “They essentially cater it in and the owners are very appreciative of the fact that they can feed their employees without sending them away. I would think that the food trucks would provide that same kind of service.”

“If they bring it in you can’t stop it anyway,” said Mayor Tom Bednarek.

“We could still require a permit,” said Crombie. “Our regulations would be similar or identical to what the state requires.”

Crombie indicated that there has not been a great demand from food truck vendors, and warned that local restaurants could object to the competition.

“I think if we allow it on city streets or city property there’s going to be a lot of backlash,” said Bednarek, “and you can’t blame them.”

“I know for a fact that in Fort Atkinson they park right on the main drag,” said Ald. Pete Hartzheim. “At a lot of places, food trucks park legally on the street.”

Regarding special events, Crombie indicated that a different set of rules apply.

An informal straw vote showed all in favor of pursuing some kind of regulation. Crombie will pursue a permitting process, which the council will then consider.

At a Board of Review meeting, which preceded council and committee of the whole meetings, an update on property reassessments was given. Nathan Carlson, an appraiser with Grota Appraisals of Menomonee Falls, indicated that notices will go out to property owners at the end of next week, followed by an open book session, and finally by a Board of Review meeting.

Details will be included in the notices.

