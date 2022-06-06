Fox Lake Golf Club turns 100

FOX LAKE – It has been 100 years since the Fox Lake Golf Club was formed in 1922, and organizers are planning a celebration. That celebration will take place this weekend with special events for all to attend and enjoy.

The 18-hole golf course, located at N10500 Indian Point Road, is open to the public and includes a bar, food and a pro shop.

“Celebrate with us with golf and a whole lot more Friday through Sunday,” said superintendent of grounds Brian Igl. “We’ve got fun and entertainment lined up for everyone to enjoy.”

The weekend special is 18 holes of golf, with cart for $19.22. Golfers may turn in their score cards for prizes. Weekend activities include the following:

Friday: Fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. and music by Dakota Taminga from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday: Barbecue by Gray Beard all day, with music by Universal Dance Band from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Sunday: Grilling on the patio at noon, music by One Lane Highway from 1 to 4 p.m. and an MT Pockets Cornhole & Other Fun/Games starting at noon.

“There will be lot of history as well, with everyone invited to share in our past with scrapbooks and an ongoing slideshow,” said golf club board secretary and long-time member Dennis Hollnagel. “Everyone is welcome, so come out and see what we have to offer.”

Efforts to form a golf club predate the 100-year mark. The Waushara Golf Club began in May of 1918. Golfing enthusiast Louis B. Mason laid out a nine-hole course on the Dickson pasture near the city cemetery. The rough course was ready for play in mid-July followed by a tournament in August.

The Waushara Golf Club board was elected in February of 1920. Arrangements were made with Andrew Frank to continue to use the land. Just over a year later, however, the organization ceased its operations.

In December of 1921, J.M. Rodger, DeMott Church, L.B. Mason, C.M. Jones, A.C. Sager and Frank Baker met to start the new Fox Lake Golf Club.

In July of 1922, the Fox Lake Golf Club was ready for play with Adrian Schlitzberg winning the first club championship. Also, a new course would be built south of Frank’s Point and golfers were able to play the new course using temporary greens. A new mower was purchased to replace the earlier horse-drawn mower which assured properly groomed fairways. The rest of the course was groomed by a flock of 70 sheep, later removed as they ruined greens, tees and bunkers.

The Fox Lake Golf Club has continued to expand and grow, adding a new clubhouse, expanding the course length, adding new equipment, and doubling the holes to 18 in 2004.

Mayor Tom Bednarek commended the golf club on its anniversary.

“Golfers from all around come to Fox Lake to play golf, enjoy time with friends enjoy friendship in the clubhouse," he said. "The natural beauty of the Fox Lake Golf Club being on Fox Lake is an outstanding attraction popular with local golfers and visitors."

"The Fox Lake Golf Club is an outstanding community member, hosting golf outings, tournaments, making the course available in the winter for snowshoeing and cross country skiing. The city council and I congratulate the Fox Lake Golf Club on 100 years of golf and fun for all of the community to benefit from and enjoy.”

The mayor and the council declared June 11, 2022, to be Fox Lake Golf Club Day in the City of Fox Lake.

“They add so much to the community and are an asset we can all be proud of,” Bednarek added.

