Fox Lake hosts ‘Day in the Park’: Fundraiser to aid downtown park renewal

FOX LAKE – The Friends of Fox Lake Parks will be hosting their second annual “Day in the Park” at Clausen Park near downtown Fox Lake on Saturday, Sept. 3. The event is a fundraiser for facility improvements.

"Everyone’s invited to share a day of fun while supporting many improvements in the park,” said one of the event organizers, Becky Bussian. “It will be a good time to use and enjoy what we have now and to anticipate future improvements as well.”

Events planned for the Day in the Park include a craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a bounce house and petting zoo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., food and drinks all day and a bags tournament with registration starting at 10 a.m. Other activities include face painting from noon to 3 p.m. and a duck pond game all day.

A Kids’ Fisheree will be held featuring Larry Smith Outdoors, leaving from the Clausen Park Boat Landing at 8 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m., although participants are asked to contact Hurst early at (920) 296-0524 to ensure that enough boats will be available.

Up to four kids, ages 3 to 15, are allowed on each boat. Up to five pan fish and one game fish per boat may be measured on shore at noon. The boat with the greatest total length of allowed fish will receive the top prize. Each child will receive an award donated by Best Dam Bait Shop. Trophies are provided by Fish Tales.

Representatives from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be offering boat safety checks, child carseat checks, visits with the K-9 officer and free kids IDs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

So far, the Friends of Clausen Park have raised $220,000 toward their $320,000 goal. Lead organizers include Sarah Theander, Becky Bussian, Mary Perkins and Randy Hurst, in addition to many more individuals.

“We have applied for a Department of Natural Resources grant of $630,000 and we need to raise half of that,” said Bussian. “We would like to get started next year if we get the grant.”

In the fall of 2020, the group began promoting a three-year plan to fundraise for improvements to water access and new play equipment. Year one will include playground equipment with benches along the Beaver Dam River, kayak storage, squaring-off the overflow parking area, maintenance and repair of current piers, a structure with information about local restaurants and shops and removal of existing equipment near the kayak storage structure. In year two, the group hopes to raise money for a kayak launch and additional piers. In year three, bathroom repair or replacements are planned.

The historic park may be small — at only 2 to 3 acres — but it dates back to the time of Native American mound builders. Much later, the Frank brothers purchased the property hoping to establish a resort on Indian Point Road (now the Fox Lake Golf Club). In 1955, a 60-foot bell tower/bath house was built to serve a nearby swimming beach. The tower was donated to the city in memory of Leon Clausen’s parents.

Sponsors are being sought for pieces of equipment, structures or other items. The city is contributing to the group's efforts. Local businesses and industries are being invited to contribute and grants are being sought from both old and new sources.

“Clearly we’ve got some work to do to come up with the funds, but we’ve got a really great little park here,” said Theander. “It just needs a little TLC. We’re just expanding on what we have and making it better for everyone."

For more information or to contribute, either send a note to Friends of Clausen Park, P.O. Box 105, Fox Lake, WI 53933, email friendsofclausenpark@gmail.com or call Theander at (920) 306-0644. The group may also be followed on Facebook under Crocker St. and Clausen Park of Fox Lake, WI.