Fox Lake man accused of carrying a gun while at event at Fox Lake School

JUNEAU – A Fox Lake man faces a felony charge for having a gun while on school grounds after he allegedly carried a gun at the Fox Lake Spooktacular Oct. 23.

Jesse Denruiter is charged with possession of a firearm on grounds of a school. He could face up to 3 ½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Fox Lake Police were notified around 4 p.m., Oct. 23, that Denruiter was on the property of the school and appeared to be open carrying a handgun in a holster.

Denruiter was at the trunk or treat event in the parking lot with about 100 people including parents and children getting treats. According to the complaint, Denruiter was in line with two children.

According to the complaint, and officer spoke to Denruiter. Denruiter said he was allowed to open carry and was not aware he could not carry in the parking lot. He was asked to leave and did so without incident.

The officer went to Denruiter’s home and seized the firearm. He was also told he would be charged with a felony count for possessing a firearm on school property. Denruiter allegedly said it was harassment and said he had forgotten he had the gun when he entered the school property.

An initial appearance is scheduled Feb. 14.

The charges came less than a week after the Wisconsin Assembly passed a series of gun bills.

The Wisconsin Assembly passed legislation on voice votes last week that would allow people with concealed carry licenses to go armed on school grounds and in churches attached to private schools; lower the minimum age for obtaining a concealed carry license from 21 to 18; allow high schools to offer a firearm course; and allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin. Right now only people with licenses from states that conducts background checks on applicants can carry concealed in Wisconsin.

With the Assembly approval, the bills are headed to the Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has pushed for stricter gun laws rather than more lenient measures, said Thursday he will review the concealed carry bills if they reach his desk, but came short of saying he would veto the measures.

At an Assembly Democratic press conference ahead of the floor session, Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said, “Let me be crystal clear that these bills are not about making our schools safer, they are not about making our churches or synagogues or mosques or other places of worship safer. These are about appealing to the big gun lobby.”

The bills’ supporters have long argued that under current law gun owners who forget their weapons in their cars could be charged with a felony if they drive onto school grounds to drop off or pick up their children.

The National Rifle Association has registered in support of every gun bill on the Assembly floor Thursday besides the high school gun class, whose only registered supporter is Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc.

An array of organizations have registered in opposition of the bills, including the city of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Council of Churches, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators and the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin: the Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

