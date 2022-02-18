Fox Lake man appears in court for 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 54-year-old Fox Lake man made his initial appearance in court on Friday charged with fifth offense of drunken driving after allegedly turning down multiple offers for a ride Thursday night while leaving a bar.

Joseph Keene could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Keene appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $500 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, he may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of his court. He must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages.

According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to Zig’s Lakeside Pub and Grill, W11146 Highway G, in the town of Westford, for a report of a man who left while intoxicated in a vehicle. The witness said the man was offered multiple rides and possibly lived in Fox Lake.

The deputy observed the car at the intersection of Highways C and P and followed the vehicle while it traveled on Weed Street. The deputy observed the vehicle traveling over the centerline and almost all the way into the oncoming lane of traffic.

The deputy followed the vehicle until Keene got home and went into his garage. According to the criminal complaint, Keene seemed unsteady on his feet and said he had been drinking a few beers.

Keene submitted to a breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .112. He had previously been convicted of OWI: 1990, 2004, 2007 and 2012.

A preliminary hearing will be held on March 24.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

