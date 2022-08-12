 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fox Lake man enters plea to charge of carrying gun on school grounds

  • 0

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Fox Lake man entered into a plea agreement on Thursday for charges related to caring a gun while at the Fox Lake Spooktacular last fall.

Jesse Denruiter entered no contest plea to a charge of possession of a firearm on grounds of a school. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepted the plea and placed Denruiter on the deferred prosecutor’s agreement.

Jesse Denruiter

Denruiter 

According to the criminal complaint:

Fox Lake police were notified around 4 p.m., Oct. 23, that Denruiter was on the property of the school and appeared to be open-carrying a handgun in a holster.

Denruiter was at the trick-or-treat event in the parking lot with about 100 people including parents and children getting treats. According to the complaint, Denruiter was in line with two children.

People are also reading…

According to the complaint, an officer spoke to Denruiter. Denruiter said he was allowed to open carry and was not aware he could not carry in the parking lot. He was asked to leave and did so without incident.

The officer went to Denruiter’s home and seized the firearm. He was also told he would be charged with a felony count for possessing a firearm on school property. Denruiter allegedly said it was harassment and said he had forgotten he had the gun when he entered the school property.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News