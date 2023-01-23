Fox Lake man found guilty of 5th OWI and sentenced to 24 months in prison

JUNEAU – A 42-year-old Fox Lake man was sentenced to 24 months in prison after being found guilty of his fifth offense of OWI.

Donald McRae entered a guilty plea to the charge. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted the plea and found McRae guilty. Along with the time in prison, McRae will spend 36 months on extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Randolph police officer pulled over the car McRae was driving going 35 mph in a 25 mph zone on Oct. 28. The car was stopped on Highway 73 in Randolph around 12:40 a.m. McRae told the officer that he did not have a valid license nor insurance and was currently on supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

McRae told the police that he was going to Beaver Dam. He originally said he wasn’t drinking but later admitted to having a couple of drinks. Due to the amount of past OWIs McRae had, he was restricted to havingt a blood alcohol level of .02. He refused a breath test, so a blood test was taken and resulted in a reading of .086.

He had previously been convicted of OWI in 2002, 2016, and twice in 2021.