JUNEAU – A 44-year-old Fox Lake man made his initial appearance in court on Thursday charged with his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Jason Schultz also is charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer – failure to stop a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle after license being revoked. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $10,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy was at the intersection of Highways A and 68 on Thursday when he saw a 2001 Chevy Silverado traveling west on Highway 68. The officer did a records check on the vehicle and found that the vehicle was registered to a woman who had a suspended license.

The vehicle quickly accelerated and the officer activated his squad lights to conduct a stop of the vehicle on Thursday at 1:50 a.m. on Spring Street near East Cherry Street in Fox Lake. Schultz had been driving the vehicle and the passenger was the owner of the vehicle.

Schultz has previously been convicted of OWI in 1999, 2005, 2012 and 2022. His driver’s license was revoked on Feb. 14, 2022, due to an OWI conviction.

A preliminary Breathalyzer test resulted in a reading of .123.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Feb. 23.