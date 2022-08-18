Fox Lake man placed on $250,000 cash bond for sexual assault of underage girls

JUNEAU – A 56-year-old Fox Lake man was placed on a $250,000 cash bond on Wednesday for charges including sexually assaulting underage girls.

Perry Nelson is charged with felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child, child sexual exploitation, trafficking a child, first degree sexual assault of a child, second degree sexual assault, repeated sexual assault of the same child, child enticement, attempted first degree sexual assault of a child, and three counts of bail jumping.

In addition, he faces misdemeanor counts of sexual assault of a child 16 or older and intimidating a victim. If found guilty of any of the Class B felonies, which he faces three, he could face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

Nelson appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As conditions of Nelson’s bond, he shall not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with victims or any minor females nor any violent or abusive contact with anyone.

According to the criminal complaint:

A detective at that Dodge County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report in March that had originally been investigated by West Bend Police. The West Bend Police began the investigation into Nelson after two juveniles had run away and were located in November of 2020 in Fox Lake. The 15-year-old victim and another child were located at Nelson’s home.

Nelson allegedly sent the girl inappropriate texts and mentioned about adopting her. According to the complaint, Nelson had contacted Dodge County Human Services to try to get placement of the 15-year-old girl and obtained the background check paperwork in November of 2020.

Nelson was denied placement due to not returning the paperwork and it wasn’t until March of this year, that the girl reported that Nelson sexually abused her. The girl said she had been staying with a foster family but ran away with her foster sister to Nelson’s house after getting into a fight with her foster mother.

The victim told authorities that Nelson had taken videos of the two together and asked the girl if he could send the videos he made to some people in exchange for money. She said he did pay her $300 or $400 but she wasn’t sure why he gave her the money.

According to the complaint, the investigation led to an investigation in Beaver Dam where an adult woman reported that Nelson had sexually assaulted her as a child. The woman reported the abuse after Nelson had allegedly physically and sexually assaulted her in 2012 originally. The woman believed the abuse had first happened in the late 1990s.

The investigation in Beaver Dam led police to speak to a girl who is now 15 and said she was abused by Nelson when she was younger. She believed the sexual abuse started when she was 8 or 9 years old.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.