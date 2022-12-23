Fox Lake man sentenced to 36 months in prison for 6th OWI

JUNEAU — A 48-year-old Fox Lake man was found guilty on Wednesday and sentenced to 36 months in prison for his 6th offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Donald Paulson entered a no contest plea to the felony charge and was found guilty by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger.Pfitzinger dismissed but “read in” the record several other charges.

In addition to the prison sentence, Paulson must serve 36 months on extended supervision. As conditions of his supervision, his driver’s license will be revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.He must undergo an AODA assessment and pay fines and court fees.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police pulled Paulson over on the afternoon of Aug. 12 for traveling 36 mph in a 25 mph zone on McKinley Street in Beaver Dam. Paulson appeared to have been drinking.The police also found five previous OWIs on his record. He had previously been convicted of OWI in 1992, 1996, 2005 and twice in 2019.

He submitted to a Breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .177.