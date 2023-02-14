Horicon Marsh is the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States. It’s been formally recognized as a Wetland of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention of the United Nations. It is home to the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center.

It is also home to an abundance of wildlife. Over the years, approximately 300 different species of birds have been sighted at the marsh. On a single day in spring, it is not unusual to find 100 different species of birds at the marsh.

To help protect the property, run by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, you could eat a brat. On March 4 is the Friends of Horicon Marsh Brat Fry fundraiser.

You could eat a brat but, better yet, you could volunteer at the event. The organization is putting out a call for volunteers, looking for grillers, servers, and cash handlers.

The event takes place on March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Leroy Meats in Horicon. It is located at 85 Washington Street.

There are morning shifts available, that run from 9 a.m. to noon. There are afternoon shifts available, that run from noon to 3 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the brat fry—to eat or to serve—there are still ways to help. The organization is asking for baked goods to be served as dessert at the event. The dessert drop-off will take place on Friday, March 3 at the Horicon Marsh Education Center.

Those aren’t the only volunteer opportunities available at the marsh. Help is needed assembling nest boxes on March 4 during the organization’s nest box seminar. Woodworkers are encouraged to volunteer for that day’s event.

The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., bolstering nest box knowledge for those in attendance. Speakers will be on hand discussing popular nesting boxes, such as bluebird boxes and wood duck boxes.

Further, volunteer opportunities can be had at the gift shop and visitor services desk. No experience is necessary. Opportunities are available on weekdays and weekends.

The Friends of Horicon Marsh are volunteers, their website reads, “who believe in the importance of connecting people and wildlife by preserving the 33,000-acre wetland in northern Dodge County and southern Fond du Lac County in Wisconsin—a true Natural Wonder of the World.”

For more information visit horiconmarsh.org or call 920-387-7890.