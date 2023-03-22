A well-loved past resident of Dodge County may soon be honored by a memorial trail in his name.
There are three fundraisers being planned in April in hopes of creating the trail by Nitschke Mounds.
“The original idea to develop a trail dedicated to Red Wolf, was hatched shortly after the property was acquired by Dodge County 20 years ago,” said Erin Johns, who recently became involved in the trail project. “Red Wolf was one of the earliest known caretakers of the Nitschke Mounds.”
Nitschke Mounds Park is a 54-acre park owned by Dodge County and is located on Highway E, approximately three miles west of Horicon. The park contains nearly 40 remaining effigy, conical and linear mounds believed to have been constructed between 800 and 1100 by the Late Woodland Indian culture. The mounds represent one of the best surviving examples of this mound builders’ culture that once occupied the Dodge County area.
Johns said a few members of the Rock River Archeology Society brought up the idea of creating the trail while they were starting to clear and develop the trails.
“The idea was never pursued until the NM Advisory Committee brought it back up in the past year,” Johns said
The initial boardwalk idea came from County Park staff, but it was focused on crossing the pond on the east side in order to connect trails that ended at the pond. The Red Wolf Trail/boardwalk sprung from combined ideas to make a special loop trail dedicated to Red Wolf.
“A boardwalk is needed to traverse some of the wetter areas of this loop trail in order to allow its use year-round,” Johns said. “It will be a similar style boardwalk that has been very popular at the other Dodge County parks.”
Johns said the Nitschke Advisory Committee was formed in 2022. The committee consist of Friends of Dodge County Park Inc. board members, volunteers, and park staff.
“The heart behind our committee is to continue to protect/maintain the mounds, provide educational opportunities at the park, and expand trails and amenities,” Johns said. “With that in mind, we want to be sure that people understand that Nitschke Mounds is a sacred place and needs to be respected and treated as such.”
Johns said she grew up in the Burnett area. Although she only started visiting Nitschke Mounds a few years ago, her great-grandmother was neighbors with Red Wolf when his family lived on Swan Road.
“I found this tidbit out when looking through some of my late great-aunt’s photos,” Johns said. “There was a previous Daily Citizen news article enclosed in June’s things with Laura’s handwriting stating she had been neighbors with Red Wolf.”
Johns said she has been doing genealogy work along with Tara Kent, of Horicon, on Red Wolf’s family after finding a photo of one of his daughters.
“The hope is to learn more about Red Wolf’s younger days before traveling with Wild West shows, and possibly find his parents/siblings names,” Johns said. “We know Red Wolf was from White Cloud, Kansas, according to an early census record. Johanna/Hannah’s parents Nels and Bertha Maria Peterson, (Red Wolf’s former wife) were originally from Norway, making Johanna Norwegian-American. Johanna later remarried a fella named Louis Fame of Blue Mound, Wisconsin.”
Johns said the completed cost for the trail and boardwalk is projected to be about $35,000.
“The basic trail is built and currently in use in the southeast portion of the park,” Johns said. “It begins and ends by the shelter and consists of a .5 loop that meanders through open areas, along the Nitschke pond and through the front woods near Highway E leading back to shelter area. The boardwalk needs to be added in some of the wetter sections near the pond to support year-round access. We also hope to construct a children’s storybook walk along this trail that will involve Native American and nature-inspired children’s books.”
Anyone interested in donating directly may do so by sending checks payable to “FODCPI” Friends of Dodge County Parks, Inc., P.O. Box 72, Juneau, WI 53039. (Memo: Nitschke Park Red Wolf Project)
To donate online go to either Venmo or PayPal (Memo: Nitschke Mounds Red Wolf Project)
- Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/FODCPI
- PayPal: Contact Support (501c3 Taxpayer ID# 39-1543203)