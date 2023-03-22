Red Wolf Trail fundraiser info

Three fundraisers are being planned in order to help create a memorial trail to honor Red Wolf near Nitschke Mounds.

The first fundraiser starts April 1 and runs through the entire month of April at Nunatak Coffee in Beaver Dam. Nunatak Coffee has created a Red Wolf Label for one of their signature coffee blends. For each 1-pound bag of Red Wolf label coffee sold the month of April, the Red Wolf Memorial Trail will receive $3.

The second fundraiser is a collaboration with Subway in Horicon on Sunday, "Funday" April 16. The business will be giving 20% of its net profits on this day to the Red Wolf Memorial Trail.

The third fundraiser is a Silent Auction and Brunch at Iron Ridge Inn located in Iron Ridge. It takes place on Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kurt Sampson, archeologist and curator of the Dodge County Historical Society Museum, will speak at the event on the importance of protecting and maintaining effigy mounds with mention of specific mounds in Dodge County.

Silent auction items will include Native American inspired art, nature and camping baskets, and gift cards generously donated by local volunteers and businesses. Tickets for the event are $25 at the door. RSVP is required. Those interested may contact Sherry Gybers at 920-251-4441 to reserve a spot today.