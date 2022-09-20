Game time for Beaver Dam Police and Dodge County Sheriff Office

The Beaver Dam Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be returning to the softball field on Saturday as the Beaver Dam Police attempt to win the trophy that has been in the hands of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for the last year.

Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz of the Beaver Dam Police Charities said Beaver Dam’s team is in a good spot this year.

“Last year, we had to recruit people from the fire department so we could compete,” Kuhnz said. “This year it is all sworn law enforcement officers and we intend on winning this year.”

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office team won by a score of 14-10 in 2021 for the first year of the charity competition.

“We came up with the idea last year in order for cops to be in the community more, “Kuhnz said. “We used to run a softball tournament but got away from it.”

This year’s competition will be on Saturday at the Beaver Dam Athletic Field west diamond. Activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the game starting at 12:30 p.m.

This year will have more events for children including events in between the nine innings. The Beaver Dam Fire Trucks and squads from both Beaver Dam and Dodge County will be on display, Kuhnz said. There will also be raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Concessions, including pizza, hot dogs, nuts, popcorn, soda and other beverages will be sold starting around 11 a.m.

The game is free to attend but the proceeds from the raffles, contests and concessions will be going to the family of a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy whose wife is battling a medical condition.

Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano and Beaver Dam City Council President Mike Wissell will be the umpires of the game. During the game, there will be a pie-in-the-face fundraiser where DiStefano or Wissell will get a pie thrown at his face.

Modern Woodman of America – Cassandra Schmidt is matching the first $2,500 raised.