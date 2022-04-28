Girlfriend of man lost in Fox Lake hopes finding him will bring closure

FOX LAKE — The girlfriend of the man who was lost on Fox Lake has not given up hope in finding the 36-year-old missing man.

Alicia Johnson said she and Krantz’s father have been walking the banks of the lake every day in hopes of finding him. Emergency workers have been searching Fox Lake as well when weather permitted with no sign of Krantz.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on April 21, a 911 caller reported a canoe had capsized and two people were in the water, yelling for help, near the north shore of Fox Lake, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device.

“When we went out it was truly, truly calm,” Johnson said. “We got to about the middle, and it started getting super windy. We were enjoying rowing past all the birds.”

Johnson said Krantz warned her that there was going to be a big wave and not to row and rock it out.

“Well I put my oar in, the wave hit and we went in,” Johnson said. “Waves kept coming and would not stop. The canoe kept flipping over and over.”

Johnson said she told Krantz that they were dying and that the canoe was not going to hold them.

“He told me, ‘Alicia hang on, just hang on,’” Johnson said. “And I couldn’t grab him. I couldn’t save him. He saved me.”

Both Johnson and Krantz are from Chetek. They each had three children of their own before they met and started dating.

“So six kids right now are breaking,” Johnson said. “Three are thankful to still have their mom and didn’t lose both. But I am an absolute mess. All the guilt I feel is something I’d never wish upon anyone. Beau did save me. He’s a hero. And to actually have someone who loves you so much make that decision, to want you saved, is something that I can never get over. Beau is my soul mate. He is the love of my life. Truly forever and always.”

