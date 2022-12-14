Glewen appointed to municipalities board

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen was appointed to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board of Directors, bringing her experience in local government to the governing body of the 124-year-old organization.

The League is comprised of more than 600 members, representing both small and large cities and villages in rural and urban Wisconsin.

“I am honored to serve on the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board of Directors in these challenging times when communities are struggling with levy limits, the weight of continued decreasing state shared revenues, flat funding for First Responders, and steep inflationary costs,” Mayor Glewen said. “I look forward to the opportunity to play a role in making a positive impact on the economic stability of Wisconsin communities.”

“I’m really excited about joining the league board,” she said. “I’ve had a good close working relationship with them and they are a great resource for all the cities and villages across the state. They are a great partner for cities and villages across the state, giving us the resources we need to understand problems, to communicate with our representatives and to come together to share the message about what we’re dealing with and getting our message across.”

Glewen cited the group’s networking and conferencing opportunities as huge benefits.

“We want to share information,” she said. “So if someone is solving a problem somewhere we don’t want to reinvent the wheel. It’s good if we can share with each other. They are also a part of the National League of Municipalities so they have an impact on the entire country as well.”

Close 1 of 12 121222-ctzn-news-santa-1.JPG VISIT WITH SANTA Ava, left, and Adeline Ackley have a wonderful time urging Santa's reindeer forward on Saturday night at the "Visit with Santa" is held at Swan City Park. The Rotary Lights display there continues through New Year's Day. 121222-ctzn-news-santa-3.JPG 121222-ctzn-news-santa-4.JPG 121222-ctzn-news-santa-5.JPG 121222-ctzn-news-santa-6.JPG 121222-ctzn-news-santa-8.JPG VISIT WITH SANTA Emmer Donner and Harrison Clark visit with Santa Saturday night at the Rotary Lights display at Swan City Park. VISIT WITH SANTA Members of the Beaver Dam High School Good Old A Capella Group sing Saturday night at the Rotary Lights display in Swan City Park. The group is shown performing in the band shell as Santa visits with children nearby. VISIT WITH SANTA Youngsters -- from left, Everly Scholz, Brooklyn McFarlane and Levi Scholz -- visit with Santa at Swan City Park. Beaver Dam Rotary Club organizes the event, which is held in the park's bandshell. 121222-ctzn-news-santa-12.JPG 121222-ctzn-news-santa-13.JPG VISIT WITH SANTA The Beaver Dam Rotary Club held its annual Visit with Santa Saturday in Swan City Park. The Rotary Lights holiday display continues through New Year's Day. 1 of 12 121222-ctzn-news-santa-1.JPG VISIT WITH SANTA Ava, left, and Adeline Ackley have a wonderful time urging Santa's reindeer forward on Saturday night at the "Visit with Santa" is held at Swan City Park. The Rotary Lights display there continues through New Year's Day. 121222-ctzn-news-santa-3.JPG 121222-ctzn-news-santa-4.JPG 121222-ctzn-news-santa-5.JPG 121222-ctzn-news-santa-6.JPG 121222-ctzn-news-santa-8.JPG VISIT WITH SANTA Emmer Donner and Harrison Clark visit with Santa Saturday night at the Rotary Lights display at Swan City Park. VISIT WITH SANTA Members of the Beaver Dam High School Good Old A Capella Group sing Saturday night at the Rotary Lights display in Swan City Park. The group is shown performing in the band shell as Santa visits with children nearby. VISIT WITH SANTA Youngsters -- from left, Everly Scholz, Brooklyn McFarlane and Levi Scholz -- visit with Santa at Swan City Park. Beaver Dam Rotary Club organizes the event, which is held in the park's bandshell. 121222-ctzn-news-santa-12.JPG 121222-ctzn-news-santa-13.JPG

Glewen has served as mayor for the City of Beaver Dam since April of 2017 and formerly as Beaver Dam alderperson for one year and Dodge County Supervisor for four years. During her time in public service, Glewen has focused her efforts on addressing the major shifts in the workforce shortage and how the city’s initiatives attract and recruit new individuals to the City of Beaver Dam and the Dodge County region.

Prior to entering public service, Glewen held positions managing federal grants, personnel, and project management. She has led multiple community volunteer initiatives throughout her career.

In 2023, the League’s 16-member board will be working to address funding and other issues that League members are facing at this critical time in the organization’s history. The system of funding local government in our state is broken. Wisconsin municipalities of all sizes face a critical need to provide vital services, including EMS, police, fire and other services, to their communities.

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities advocates for Wisconsin’s cities and villages, large and small, urban and rural, speaking up for local democracy and common-sense citizen led government. Learn more at www.lwminfo.org.