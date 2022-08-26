Gold Star Trail takes another step: $1M grant to help memorial trail extension

JUNEAU — The Gold Star Memorial Trail, a non-motorized trail to connect communities in central Dodge County and to honor Wisconsin fallen military service members, is receiving a substantial financial contribution for design and construction of Phase 2 of the five-phase project.

Dodge County has been notified that it was selected to receive a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant from the Department of Transportation for $1.1 million for design and development of the Gold Star Memorial Trail segment connecting the City of Horicon to the Wild Goose State Trail.

A formal announcement of the award will be held Monday, Aug. 29, at 2:30 p.m. at the Highway 26 and 33 Wild Goose State Trail trailhead parking lot (N6870 Highway 26, near the anticipated connection with the Gold Star Memorial Trail).

Craig Thompson, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, will be on hand to formally announce the TAP grant award to Dodge County. Additionally, Gold Star families, local elected officials, and others will be present to highlight the past, present and future of the Gold Star Memorial Trail and its importance.

The trail was first discussed in January 2014, when there was a proposal for a 2.1-mile paved bicycle and hiking trail from Theiler Park in Mayville to the Horicon Marsh Visitor Center along Highway 28. It was originally going to be called the Cardinal Connection. The name was changed to the Gold Star Trail after local families offered to assist with the effort.

The ultimate goal is to connect the trail to Votech Park in Beaver Dam.

“It is something that has been in the works for more than eight years now,” said Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Director Bill Ehlenbeck. “The inspiration of this trail was to turn the tragic loss of our local heroes into something great at home where everyone can enjoy and remember the sacrifice of those heroes and what they left behind.”

Phase 1 was funded by a half-million dollars in donations and a $310,000 grant from the Wisconsin DNR. The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved adding supplemental funds for the project. Total cost was approximately $435,000.

Phase 2 funding is now at about $1.4 million – about 90% of what will be needed for completion. Phase 3 is completion of the trail from Highway 26 to Beaver Dam. Phase 4, a marked 2.1-mile bike path through the city of Horicon from Palmatory Point to Whitty Park, had its grand opening on May 27, 2019. Phase 5 connects the Horicon Marsh Education Center to Palmatory Point.

At the Phase 1 dedication in 2019, the father of fallen soldier 1st Lt. David Johnson of Horicon, Andrew Johnson, said: “The Gold Star Trail is a place that is supposed to be a good place — a happy place. It is not a memorial where you go and are sad. It is a memorial where we live. It is a happy and good place for people of all ages.”

Dodge County families have lost six members of the military in active duty since 1991. Service members killed in action include: 1st Lt. David Johnson of Horicon; U.S. Army Pfc. Jacob Gassen, of Beaver Dam; Marine Sgt. Kirk Straseskie of Beaver Dam; Marine Lance Cpl. Ryan Cantafio of Beaver Dam; Spc. Michael Wendling of Mayville; and Pvt. Michael Fitz of Horicon. Other area casualties include Pfc. Rachel Bosveld of Waupun and Capt. John Kurth of Columbus.

“This project, when completed, will benefit not only the residents of Dodge County, but also their families, friends and those visiting the United States,” said Ehlenbeck.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be relocated to Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, first floor auditorium. More Gold Star Memorial Trail information, updates and links are available online at www.dodgeparks.com.