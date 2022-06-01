Golfers go back to 80s-era challenge to raise money for YMCA’s annual fund

Four local men are attempting to reclaim a challenge of their youth while benefiting the YMCA of Dodge County’s annual fund with their “Longest Day of Golf” fundraiser.

Al Schwab, Jim Exner, Mark Killingsworth and Bill Gergen were brought together in the late-1980s for two years in a row to play 108 holes in a day. Killingsworth said that at the time the marathon golf session was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Killingsworth said that the group would start early in the morning and play into the night. However, he isn’t sure that they will make it to 108 holes this year, which would end up being six rounds of 18 holes.

“It was a lot of fun,” Exner said.

Killingsworth said they were given four golf carts at Old Hickory and had permission to play through other groups playing that day.

Exner said that each round was close to what they would shoot on a normal day, but Killingsworth said he did do one thing during one of the games that he has not done since.

“I remember having three birdies in a row,” Killingsworth said. “I haven’t done that before.”

Killingsworth found an old photo of the four men on the golf course which prompted him and the other three to get back together for another fundraiser. They felt that the Y was a great place for the funds to go to this time.

Schwab is the campaign chair for the annual fund and said that the YMCA does not turn anyone away for membership or a program based on financial need and instead will work with interested parties to find out what they are able to pay.

The 2021 annual campaign for YMCA raised over $150,000 with the YMCA providing more than $163,000 in financial assistance to those using the facility. This year’s goal is $175,000, and the organization has already raised $136,000 over the last few months, or 78% of that goal.

The four will be returning to Old Hickory Golf Course on June 13. Contributions up to $5,000 will be matched in memory of Killingsworth’s mother, Jacquelyn Killingsworth Parisi Fure.

Donations for the fundraiser may be given directly at the YMCA of Dodge County or mailed to the facility and made to the attention of: Dirk Langfoss, 220 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam, WI, 53916, or online at www.theydc.org/give.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

