MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers appointed Andrea Will on Wednesday to serve as Dodge County District Attorney.

The position has been vacant since former Dodge Count District Attorney Kurt Klomberg resigned on Jan. 13 after 16 years on the job. Klomberg accepted a new position as an assistant district attorney for the Green Lake District Attorney’s Office. Will is serving the remainder of the term which expires in January 2025.

“Andrea Will is a well-respected attorney, and her experiences, along with her dedication, leadership, and organizational skills, will make her an excellent district attorney for the people of Dodge County,” Evers said.

Will has been an assistant district attorney in the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office since 2008 and will relocate to Dodge County to serve in this role, according to the press release from the Governor’s office. As a Waukesha County assistant district attorney, Will has prosecuted a wide variety of cases, ranging from traffic violations to misdemeanors to violent felonies.

She has been the lead attorney on more than 25 jury trials, including complex homicide, attempted homicide, arson, domestic violence, and white-collar crime cases. Prior to working in the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, Will spent one year as a criminal defense attorney at Kim and LaVoy, SC.

“Andrea Will is an excellent choice to take over the leadership of the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office,” said Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper. “She has dedicated her entire legal career to public safety and seeking justice for crime victims. She has the judgment, dedication, and experience needed, and I have every confidence she will serve the people of Dodge County well.”

Will is a graduate of Wake Forest University and Marquette University Law School. Will was part of the committee that established the Waukesha County Drug Treatment Court, which began in 2012. She was an active team member on the drug treatment court from its founding through 2019, serving as the prosecution representative.

“I am honored that I have been chosen to be the next district attorney of Dodge County,” said Will. “Based on my experience and legal expertise, I believe that I will lead with the confidence and integrity necessary to build strong working relationships with law enforcement and keep the community safe. The pursuit of justice and victims’ rights have been my priority for 15 years in the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, and that commitment will continue in my role as district attorney of Dodge County.”

Dodge County has six prosecutor positions, but between retirements, resignations and one medical leave the list was down to just Klomberg until he accepted a new position.

Other district attorneys, including retirees, have been sent to Dodge County to prosecute cases in the county.