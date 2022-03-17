Group seeks to improve Beaver Dam dog park

A group of community leaders plan to make the city's fenced, dog-friendly park more comfortable for the pets and their owners alike.

Members of the latest class in Leadership Beaver Dam — a professional development program with the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce — are seeking to add more benches and a shaded area to the dog park.

It's the latest efforts of the Leadership Beaver Dam program, which began in 2008 and has had twelve graduating classes with the exception of one in 2020.

Executive Director Tracy Propst said the nine-month course encourages and prepares participants to be active community leaders. Approximately 17 people make up this year’s Leadership Beaver Dam class.

For its final class project, LBD breaks up into smaller groups to take on tasks that benefit the community.

Participant Clayton Mills, who is the production operations director at Green Valley Enterprises, said the class held a brainstorming session to come up with ideas for the project.

“We took a broad look at what members felt were the pros and cons of living in Beaver Dam,” Mills said. “And after studying the list of cons, we were asked what we could realistically do to make things better.”

Beaver Dam has more than 20 city parks and Mills said numerous people suggested working on ways to improve them.

LBD participant and Beaver Dam Director of Engineering Todd Janssen shared with the class that the city has received many requests from dog-park users for more benches and a shaded area in which to sit.

“He thought it would be a perfect opportunity for our group to work with the city and fill the need,” Mills said.

Beaver Dam’s off-leash dog park, which opened in 2017, is located at the corner of Fletcher Road and Beichl Avenue inside the Patrick Parker Conley Skateboard BMX Park. It was expanded in 2020 to include separate areas for large and small dogs.

LBD is looking to raise $15,000 for improvements by the end of April. The large dog area currently has four benches, but the small dog area has none. Plans are to put four benches in that portion of the park and to add a shade structure in both areas. Beaver Dam's Park and Forestry Department will install the items.

“We feel it’s an obtainable goal, and the items will last a long time and keep the park looking good,” Mills said.

Each bench carries a price tag of $1,250 and the shade structures are $5,000 apiece. Those who sponsor the entire cost of a bench or shade structure will have a name plaque recognizing the donation.

Mills noted pledges have already been received for three of the four benches.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: City of Beaver Dam, Attn. Finance Dept./Dog Park, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam, WI 53916. Donations can also be turned in at the Finance Department on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or be put in a drop box outside city hall. A GoFundMe page has been set up for online donations.

For more information, go to the “Beaver Dam Dog Park Improvements” Facebook page.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

