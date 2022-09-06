Habitat home builds in Juneau given a boost

Two Habitat for Humanity homes under construction in Juneau are getting a push closer to completion thanks to an area organization.

Thecla Harris, director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge counties, said the affiliate received a $70,000 grant from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation in August. The grant provides support for agencies working to improve health equity for those they serve.

“Having safe housing is crucial to one’s well-being,” she said. “And once you have that, it really has a positive ripple effect within a family.”

Harris said the GWCHF grant came at a time that was critical for the ecumenical Christian housing ministry to purchase much-needed construction materials for the home builds. She noted that prior to the pandemic the budget for a Habitat home in this area was $90,000. That budget has now increased to $136,000 per home.

“With Habitat’s first time building in Juneau in over five years, the affiliate has cast a wider net to meet and connect with businesses and foundations in Dodge County,” she said.

Habitat Executive Director Russ Wanta said the gift from GWCHF puts the nonprofit organization in a better position to serve more families in the community.

The John Deere Foundation and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation are build sponsors for 2022.

Habitat's Director of Programming Paul Piechowski, Site Supervisor Rob Greuel and supervisor Michael Caputa have been leading a long list of volunteers on the Juneau house builds since May. The organization uses volunteers to help keep costs lower so that the homes are more affordable for families who ultimately purchase them.

Located on South Main Street, the two new houses are being built simultaneously. Each home design consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open concept kitchen/living room and a two-car garage.

The homeowner selection process is in its final stages and the keys are expected to be handed over to the families in February.

Visit hfhwashco.org for more information about volunteering and homeowner applications.