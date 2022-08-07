Handicap-accessible kayak launch put in at Fox Lake Town Park

FOX LAKE – A new handicap accessible kayak launch was celebrated on Saturday in Fox Lake Town Park.

The Fox Lake Preservation Organization worked with the DNR, town of Fox Lake and the Access Ability Wisconsin Organization for over 18 months to get the launch placed on the lake, FLPO President Mike Tegtmeyer said.

“It started as an idea by a couple of people on the board,” Tegtmeyer said.

Charlie Nelson was the president of the FLPO at the time, and he worked with the town of Fox Lake to find a place where the kayak launch could be placed.

The FLPO were able to obtain a matching grant through the DNR to purchase the launch. They matched the $20,000 grant to finish the $40,000 project.

“The mission of the FLPO is to enhance the water quality, the fishery, the aesthetics of the lake, and to make it assessable for everyone to use,” Tegtmeyer said. “It has been awesome to see this put in. I grew up on the lake, and there are some people on the lake that can’t be put in a kayak because it is too steep and now they can come over here and do it. Any age and any type of physical ability they can get in and out now.”

The launch was finally installed in late July.