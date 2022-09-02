Hartford woman pleads guilty to wire fraud and money laundering scheme

A Hartford woman pleaded guilty Thursday to executing a multi-million-dollar wire fraud and money laundering scheme.
Vicki Berka, 61, admitted to embezzling approximately $2.7 million from her former employer, Bader Rutter & Associates between July 2014 and September 2017.
According to the plea agreement, Berka used her position as chief financial officer to make unauthorized money transfers from Bader’s health funding account to a bank account she controlled. She then falsified the company’s general ledger by inflating Bader’s reported healthcare expenditures to hide the amount of money she was embezzling.
Berka used more than $250,000 in stolen money to buy a beach condo in North Carolina. She faces a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1.