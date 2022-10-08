Haunted History Tour rises again: 12th annual tour to feature new and old characters

Writer, artist and local historian Kathy Barnett has dug up a cast of nine characters for the Dodge County Historical Society’s 12th annual Haunted History Tour.

This year’s event will be held at City Cemetery on North University Avenue. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Small groups will leave the starting area off Burnett Street every 10 to 15 minutes. The cost is $5 per person. Those 6 and younger may attend for free.

“It’s not scary. It’s not spooky. Everyone has a good time, from the visitors down to the characters,” said Barnett. “Local actors will portray the deceased and tell their tales, which reveal unusual facts about themselves and the area’s history.”

Subjects and their unusual tales include the following:

The mother of Capt. Horace Patch will be portrayed by Mary Kahler. She will describe her son’s funeral procession – a parade of hundreds honoring the Civil War casualty’s commitment to preserving the Union. He was wounded in the Battle of Shiloh in April of 1862 and died at a camp hospital some time later.

Abraham Ackerman, portrayed by Patrick Lutz, expounds on his accomplishments as one of Beaver Dam’s founding fathers. He built the town’s second dam, erected the city’s first sawmill and donated the land that became the site of many churches and the Baptist-founded Wayland Academy.

Abraham Ackerman’s wife Hannah is depicted by Diane Lutz. The character describes how she helped her husband in many local enterprises, guiding him through the obstacles and challenges in what was then largely a harsh wilderness.

The fiancée of William Brown is portrayed by Stephanie Wiedenhoeft. She will share the story of the Battle of Vicksburg as revealed to her by her husband’s letters. William Brown died of injuries he sustained days before the fall of Vicksburg on July 4, 1863.

Mrs. Burr, portrayed by Laurie Propst, will share how she arrived late for her own funeral, due to a flood that threatened much of the then-young riverside community of Beaver Dam.

Hasseltine Dunton, portrayed by Tim Welch, describes the horrors of Andersonville Prison, where 13,000 Union soldiers died. He explains why his body is not in the cemetery, despite the monument that stands there. A headstone was erected by members of his family after his death.

John Riley, portrayed by Mark Sumnicht, shares the story of the sinking of the Sultana at the end of the Civil War. Riley survived the incident in which the paddle-wheel ship’s boiler exploded. Many Andersonville prison survivors were killed by the blast.

Ned Smith is portrayed by Kurt Sampson. He was the proprietor of a candy shop and an oyster bar (which was a popular trend in the 1860s). He tells the tale of how he once hauled three tons of fish out of a hole in the ice of Beaver Dam Lake.

Dr. Kimball, portrayed by Glen Link, served local residents during Beaver Dam’s pioneer beginnings. He laments the new-fangled medical treatments of the 1860s, largely brought about by the Civil War. He, however preferred the old tried-and-true methods of blood-letting and other traditional practices.

Attendees are also advised to dress for conditions, including possibly cold weather. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 16, at the same time and place.

Proceeds from the event support the Dodge County Historical Society. The society was formed in 1938 and is dedicated to the preservation, advancement and dissemination of the knowledge and history of Beaver Dam and Dodge County.