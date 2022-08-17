High speed crash outside of Waupun ends in foot chase

WAUPUN – A high speed chase in the township of Waupun ended during the early hours of Wednesday with a foot chase through a cornfield.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Road after witnessing a speeding violation.

The vehicle failed to yield and increased its speeds as it traveled southbound on Highway 26. The suspect vehicle merged onto Highway 151 and traveled southbound into Dodge County. The driver crossed the grass median three times then continued northbound on Highway 151, ultimately reentering Fond du Lac County. The driver exited Highway 151 and again traveled northbound onto Highway 26.

Continuing at a high rate of speed, the driver then traveled eastbound on Highway TC where assisting deputies were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device. The driver then stopped the vehicle near Palmer Road and fled on foot through a nearby cornfield. K-9 units and the Sheriff’s Office Drone Team conducted an extensive search but were unable to locate the driver.

Wisconsin State Patrol and Waupun Police Department assisted the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit that spanned 14½ miles. There were no injuries or property damaged during the pursuit.