Highway 89 project to begin in Columbus

COLUMBUS – The Highway 89 road project begins soon in Columbus with workers avoiding the stretch around Columbus High School until after school lets out for the summer months.

The reconstruction project for Highway 89/Farnham Street is scheduled to end on Aug. 19. It will go from Avalon Road to Park Avenue and replace deteriorated pavement and update the urban section of Highway 89 from an 11-foot drive lane to a 12-foot drive lane. The project will add sidewalk and update storm water and city sewer and water facilities.

Steve Koski, the project manager for James Peterson Sons, Inc., spoke at a public informational meeting for the project at Columbus Senior Center on Wednesday. James Peterson Son is the primary contractor for the project.

Koski said to begin with, the road will be closed off just south of Folsom Street to south of Park Avenue.

“So we won’t get into the intersection at all,” Koski said. “That will be tomorrow. We aren’t going to start working until Monday morning about at Second Ward Creek. We will work in this area until June 30 timeframe. When school lets out Stage II of the project will start (which will go to the end of the road).”

Stage II is scheduled to be from May 23, when summer break begins in Columbus, until Aug. 19.

“The last two weeks of June the intersection at 73 and 89 will be closed down,” Koski said. “It will take about two weeks to get that done. We will have that done by Aug. 19, too, and that is the project.

When the streets are closed down, it will be closed to thru-traffic, but people who live on the street will be able to get to their homes, Koski said.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.