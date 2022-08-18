Highway aids may help Dodge County: Transportation secretary gives update to board

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board was given a highway update Tuesday evening by Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, along with a local update by Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field.

Both reported that state aids will be a big help for upcoming projects, providing substantial assistance to the ongoing struggle to maintain roads and bridges in the state.

"Secretary Thompson has been a huge advocate for county highway funding and we really appreciate his coming tonight to share his insights,” said County Board Chairman Dave Frohling in his introduction.

Thompson indicated that a large amount of funding is being appropriated for local projects, although funding not utilized for local projects will come back to the state to take full advantage of the federal funds being appropriated.

“I am happy to say that I’m pretty confident now that all of those dollars for the local level and the applications that were made will allow those dollars to be spent on those projects,” he said.

Thompson's department is working to help small towns and other groups to take advantage of those funds by tutoring them through a process they may not be familiar with.

“Between state funding and additional federal funding we are able to make some progress on the tremendous backlog of projects that we’ve got,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we are making progress. With our recent allocations it is the greatest amount of progress that we’ve made in some time. We’ve been thrilled by the relationships we’ve had with local highway commissioners and with our local governments and we’ve been able to work together to make some very good progress.”

“Hopefully we can continue to build on that success and improve our transportation infrastructure because we know both in this county and in other counties in Wisconsin that it’s vitally important to our economy. We are a manufacturing, tourism and agriculture state and all three of those are transportation dependent and will improve the economy for all of us,” he said.

Showing a picture with a tiny man pushing a large boulder up a steep incline, Field added:

“This is where we reduce discussion from billions to millions and their impact on Dodge County.. It has been a real challenge for the past 15 years and I often think of this picture to show what it has taken.”

“Secretary Thompson is pretty humble. He says 'we' a lot, but a significant amount of it came down to him,” said Field. “He has been a leader, an educator, a guard, an advocate and a friend to Wisconsin transportation and to me. He’s very transparent, he’s very visible and he’s very involved.”

He added, “Our needs are very real and our transportation dollars are very few. They haven’t been increased in many years. Our infrastructure deteriorates every day. He has worked as hard as Hercules to get us where we are today. It has been a long haul and he’s been a great advocate for all of us.”

Field handed out of list of projects showing nearly $5 million in funding for current and completed projects from 2019 to the present. Those projects include improvements on county highways AY, M, J, AC, DJ, Q, J and S.

Nearly $3 million has been approved for future projects. Included in that list are highways V and W.

Nearly $13 million is being sought for improvements on highways M, A and P.

Thompson was given a loud round of applause for appearing and for sharing his insights.