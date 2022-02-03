Highway Committee reduces fund request

JUNEAU – Now that a $9 million borrowing plan has crashed, the Dodge County Highway Committee is scaling back its request.

The committee decided Wednesday to request $4.6 million at a meeting in the Administration Building.

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a $9 million bond issue for 2021, with another planned for 2022.

Last year 33 miles of road were repaired or replaced. Included in that total were sections or stretches of highways M, BB, I, TW, AC, CP, S and EM. The total budgeted for 2021, including the department's annual allocation, was $12 million.

The second-year borrowing plan would have allowed 31 miles of road to be repaired. The measure was described Highway Commissioner Brian Field as essential for the safety of Dodge County roads at a time when borrowing can be done at record low interest rates.

But some Supervisors opposed the plan and even though the proposal survived a vote to remove the $9 million from the 2022 budget, when it came time to borrow the funds, the board failed to get approval from a three-fourths majority at a January meeting.

Projects scheduled for 2022 were reconstruction of additional portions of Highway M and repair and resurfacing of stretches or sections of highways J, TW, V, E, T, Q and S.

In January, supervisor Lisa Derr said of the borrowing, “There’s a different way we can do this. We could actually dramatically and significantly raise the tax levy so we could have average quality roads. The only alternative is to maintain low to average quality roads. There’s no other alternative. Those are your choices.”

Supervisor Dave Frohling shared a schedule completed by the Finance Department showing that given an annual inflation rate of 5 percent, savings over $3.5 million could be achieved.

“If we take that interest rate of 1.4 percent, which is double what it was last year at 0.74 percent; if we take that, over the next nine years we will still save the county over $3.5 million in construction costs by having the bond issue now,” Frohling said. “We owe it to the constituents of Dodge County to save that kind of money.”

But Supervisor Cathy Houchin said, “We’re still going to have to pay that back. We know that the budget is going to be tight next year as it is. We need to show that highways are a priority in our budget, which it doesn’t seem to me that they are.”

When asked what the next step for the Highway Department would be Field said, “This is a disappointment. It’s a real setback for what we had planned to do this year. So now we’re going to have to go back as a highway committee and kind of regroup all of our thoughts, and what we have available for funds, and decide what‘s the best way to apply them for 2022 projects. We’ll do the best we can.”

On Wednesday Committee members debated the borrowing total, but believe that half, and a list of projects that will be addressed, will stand a better chance of approval.

Bonding cost is estimated at less than the original $305,000.

“This is the same verbiage, includes all the provisions the previous resolution had, but we changed the number,” said Field.

“How much are we sticking into the roads that are not going to be completed in repair and upkeep?” asked Supervisor Dick Fink.

“That’s very difficult in our world,” said Field. “If I knew they were going to be completed in 2023 very little. But I don’t know that. We can’t do it with a shovel any more. They’re failed and need extensive repair. So we’ll spend a fair amount of money on paver patches and resurfacing on failed roads because we don’t have a plan. That’s a bad spot to be in but that’s historically where we've been until the last couple of years.”

“I call it political patching,” said Supervisor Jeff Berres. “We’re probably better off grinding it up and leaving it on the ground.”

“We all agree it’s not efficient,” said Supervisor Dave Frohling.

The Highway Committee is recommending the borrowing/bond request to the Dodge County Finance Committee. The Finance Committee may consider and sponsor a resolution to the County Board. The recommendation would be considered by the Finance Committee at its Feb. 14 meeting.

A resolution could be presented at the next county board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

