Holiday festivities to light up downtown on Dec. 3

In the words of a famous holiday tune, “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays.”

Beaver Dam wants everyone in the community to visit downtown on Saturday, Dec. 3 to enjoy a day of festive activities, holiday decorations and treats of all kinds for everyone.

“We want the community to set aside the first Saturday in December for shopping and experiencing all of the tremendous things offered right here at home,” said Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Propst. “We’ve added a lot of new things in the community. We want people to know that there’s plenty to see and do right here without driving any great distance. It’s all right here in Beaver Dam.”

First on the list is the holiday light display at Swan City Park. The extravaganza will be lit on Nov. 25, and will be part of the fun on Dec. 3. Local residents and others may drive by or walk through the park and see many new decorations and improvements there. Admission is free.

Santa’s Hometown Holiday Adventure includes hot cocoa and chocolate treats. The “walk and shop” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. includes the following local businesses: Active Outfitters, Art on the Town Studio, Beaver Dam Antique Mall, Brehm’s Wondercreek Nursery, Bullfrogs and Butterflies, Chippy’s Popcorn Creations, Design Plus, Earthshine Candles, Great Harvest Bread Co., Higher Grounds Coffee, Julie R Dance and Skate, McKinstry’s Home Furnishings, Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio, Nest Vitality, Ooga Brewing Co., Revive Too, Riverfront Wine Bar, Signs by Rob, Tender Spirit Reiki, The Glass Cellar and Twisted Sisters.

Heffron family helpers will be distributing holiday gifts at the Beaver Dam Police Department parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon. Driving through the lot children will have a chance to see Frosty, Rudolph and emergency personnel distributing treats and blankets. Santa will be at the Chamber of Commerce those same hours, and will move to Blunt Cuts from noon until 2 p.m.

The Beaver Dam Community Service and Activities Department is planning activities at an open house at The Watermark, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mrs. Claus, crafts, snacks, entertainment and more will be on hand.

An open house will be held at the chamber office, 126 S. Spring St., from 4:30 p.m. until the end of the parade. The Community Christmas Tree will be lit outside the chamber at 5 p.m.

The 29th Downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. with the parade at 5:30 p.m. The route includes the second block of Front Street. Following line-up on North Madison Street, Rowell Street and Ryan Cantafio’s Way, entries will head east on Front Street, turn south on South Spring Street and end at Mill Street. Traffic will be rerouted to detour around downtown.

“We’ve wanted to include more of the downtown for years, and this is what we’ve come up with,” said committee member Bev Beal-Loeck. “A lot of businesses in the 200 block were feeling left out and wanted to be part of the event. This will include them as a vital part of the downtown business community.”

More than 30 entries are expected, with music provided by the Beaver Dam High School Marching Band.

“We’ve got so much participation this year, which is great to see,” said committee member Kristi Hartzheim. “It’s exciting to see this much enthusiasm returning this year. We all have so much to be grateful for.”

Activities are being coordinated with Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, civic groups and businesses.

“There will be activities going on around the city all day,” said committee member Jason Loppnow. “Everyone is invited to join in the fun.”

Dozens of downtown business owners and employees will decorate their windows, inviting all to come and see what they and their businesses are all about.

Safety precautions are handled by Beaver Dam Police Department and emergency personnel, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team. Emergency vehicles and barricades will be located at parade entry points and around the event.

“Safety is our No. 1 concern and all the precautions we can think of are being put into place,” said Propst.

To enter the parade, fill out an entry form on the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce website or visit the chamber office. Entries are required as soon as possible to ensure adequate planning for the line-up and spacing.