Holiday tradition ends, another continues: Heffron Open House evolves after COVID

HEFFRON OPEN HOUSE

Tom and Judy Heffron beside the Santa's Cabin that was bought decades ago by Tom's father. The Heffron White House no longer hosts its annual Christmas Open House, although a new post-COVID tradition has taken its place.

One might say that the Heffron family’s hearts wear a red stocking cap.

The 35-year Heffron White House Open House may be no more, but a host of other activities have taken its place, according to Tom and Judy Heffron, the caretakers of the event.

The holiday odyssey began with Lawrence Heffron 77 years ago.

“My dad started it when he was in the service when he was in the Navy,” said Tom. “He was the oldest one on the aircraft carrier so he became Santa Claus. When he got out of the service my parents bought what was then Newton Lodge (a rooming house at 112 Washington St.) in 1946. They began holding the Heffron White House Open House in 1951.”

Another successful year for Santa’s visit to the Beaver Dam

Paisley Larson visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas Open House at the Heffron White House in 2018.

"Heffron White House" was Lawrence Heffron’s declaration that he paid the taxes, not Mr. Newton. The Victorian building is still white, with red, white and blue as a recurring theme.

At that time no one else was playing Santa, so Lawrence and Laura saw a need that was not being filled.

“It became a family tradition,” said Tom. “Like all small-town customs it kept on going, and we have all been happy to do it.”

A large scrapbook preserves the decades of photos and newspaper clippings. Other stories are passed through the four generations that were involved, one way or another.

“Santa’s cabin, which is out on the porch, was purchased at Marshall Field’s in Chicago,” said Tom. “My dad saw it there and brought one to bring to Beaver Dam. The first Santa suit was made by my aunt out of red velvet curtains.”

Popcorn balls were purchased through Beaver Vending as a special treat.

“My dad always said that Santa had to give out something,” Tom said. “For many, many, years we had cases and cases of popcorn balls that we would load into Santa’s sack. In the '60s we switched to Cracker Jacks, so we had cases and cases of them in the house.”

IN AND AROUND BEAVER DAM

Gabe Henriksen shared his wish list with Santa at the Heffron White House Christmas Open House in 2016. Although the crowd was reduced by heavy snow, the children who showed up made up for it by presenting extra long lists for Santa to fill.

Lawrence was also available for appearances at churches, nursing homes, the chamber of commerce, banks and holiday parties. Sons Tom and Bob played the roles of elves at about 40 annual events around the community. They visited local hospitals on Christmas Eve.

“I finally ended my elf-dom when I went to college,” Tom said.

IN AND AROUND BEAVER DAM

Ian and Laura White enjoyed a visit with Santa in 2017 at the Heffron White House in Beaver Dam. Ian shared a long wish list with Santa. Laura was fine as long as she was focused on the sleigh bells, but it wasn't long before she wanted to rejoin her mom. 

Tom has never played Santa. He and Judy work busily behind the scenes. Santa was expertly played by brother Bob, who has reached the age where he is no longer up for what is admittedly exhausting task.

The tradition of the open house continued for 20 years with Lawrence, Laura and family as hosts. When Tom and wife Judy moved back to Beaver Dam in 1985, they revived the tradition. Daughters Jen and Catherine, and even granddaughter Fiona, have since participated.

Between 150 and 200 children came every year. Rudolph and Frosty, played by Tom and Judy’s friends and family, also joined the cast.

The Open House continued until the COVID 19 outbreak in 2020. That year a drive-through event was held in the adjacent parking lot. The Beaver Dam police and fire departments handed out free gifts provided by the Heffrons. Santa also visits at the nearby Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce building, at Swan City Park and at other locations throughout the season.

“The new format is very popular, with more than 400 kids receiving gifts in recent years,” said Tom. “We did the open house for 35 years. There are more businesses and industries that are doing it on their own, so it seems like a good time to hang up the beard and suit.”

HEFFRON SANTA

Nathaniel Gallenbeck visited with Santa at the 30th annual Heffron White House Christmas Open House in 2014. This year's event is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 112 Washington St. in downtown Beaver Dam.

“It’s a good time to let it go because different people are taking it over,” said Judy. “We would have kept it up if no one else stepped into Santa’s boots, but that hasn’t been the case.”

HEFFRON OPEN HOUSE

In this photo from 2011, Santa visits with a guest at the Heffron White House Open House. This year's event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m., with a toy and a candy cane for each child who attends. 

Tom, despite his efforts to step back, is loaning Santa suits from his vast stock of costumes. He continues to provide the gifts that began with popcorn balls and have since grown to include blankets, coloring books, Santa hats and other items.

Although one tradition has ended, the heart of holiday spirit still beats strongly. Although one tradition has ended another continues, and is likely to continue into the future.

