Home outside of Burnett damaged by fire

Burnett and Horicon Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. at W7283 Walnut Road.
The Burnett Fire Department posted on Facebook that the original report was for a chimney fire. Upon arrival firefighters found fire showing from the east side of the residence. A line was stretched, and a quick knockdown was made. Firefighters remained on scene for about two hours addressing hot spots and checking for extension.
Departments responding to the scene included Waupun Fire, Beaver Dam Fire, Juneau Fire, Fox Lake Fire, Alto Fire, and Horicon EMS. Iron Ridge and CLR responded as change of quarters units as well.
There were no injuries.