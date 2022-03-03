 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Home outside of Burnett damaged by fire

  • 0
Town of Burnett discusses future of the fire department (copy)

A Burnett Fire Truck pictured in the firehouse in July of 2019. 

 Tpederson

Burnett and Horicon Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. at W7283 Walnut Road.

The Burnett Fire Department posted on Facebook that the original report was for a chimney fire. Upon arrival firefighters found fire showing from the east side of the residence. A line was stretched, and a quick knockdown was made. Firefighters remained on scene for about two hours addressing hot spots and checking for extension.

Departments responding to the scene included Waupun Fire, Beaver Dam Fire, Juneau Fire, Fox Lake Fire, Alto Fire, and Horicon EMS. Iron Ridge and CLR responded as change of quarters units as well.

There were no injuries. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News