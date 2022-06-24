 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horicon City Council allows ATVs; reestablishes commission

Horicon City Hall (copy)
Kelly Simon

HORICON – Horicon streets will be open to all-terrain/utility task vehicles in the near future.

The City Council unanimously passed an ATV/UTV ordinance at its meeting Thursday allowing the vehicles to operate in town, making it the latest in a long list of Dodge County municipalities to do so. All highways in the county (which are designated with letters) are ATV routes, unless posted to the contrary.

ATV/UTV usage in Horicon is restricted until signage is in place.

Vehicles that are not registered and those without fully functioning headlights, tail lights and brake lights will be prohibited. All operators need to hold a valid driver’s license and abide by all traffic laws. Helmets will be required of minors.

PFC coming back

In other business, the council unanimously approved, without discussion, to move away from its current police and fire committee (WI. STATS 62.13(6m)) and reestablish the Horicon Police and Fire Commission.

The committee was formed last year to take over most of the responsibilities of the former PFC, which was dissolved after a contentious debate in March 2021 regarding the police chief hiring process.

Yahnke takes over as chief

Horicon Police Chief Amy Yahnke has her new badge pinned to her uniform May 31. She was sworn-in as chief during a special City Council meeting. 

Police Chief Amy Yahnke took the oath of office a few weeks ago. She served as acting chief for almost 14 months before being promoted following the retirement of former Chief Joe Adamson.

A handful of people attended the City Council meeting, but no one spoke during the public comment section.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

