Horicon City Council fills vacant seats

HORICON — Horicon residents have full representation on the City Council again.

City Clerk/Treasurer Kristen Jacobson said a couple people submitted letters of interest stating their desire to fill the council vacancies. Following a unanimous vote, two members took the oath of office at a special council meeting Monday night.

Forrest Frami was appointed to the City Council in Aldermanic District 1 and Marie Fenske was appointed in District 2.

Frami is not a new face on the council, having won the spring election as an incumbent in District 2. He recently moved into District 1 and is taking over the seat previously held by Josh Maas. Maas was elected mayor of Horicon in April. Frami’s term will expire in April 2023.

Fenske, a newcomer, will fill Frami’s former seat in District 2, which expires in April 2024.

The council approved the mayoral appointments of Frami as the chair of the Personnel & Finance Committee and Fenske as a member of the Public Works & Development Committee and the Public Safety Committee.

In addition to the mayor, there are six aldermanic positions (two in each district) on the City Council, that are now filled.

